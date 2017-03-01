Neighborhood Leadership Gathering to explore city's changing face
Leaders and active residents of Bellevue's neighborhoods are invited to attend a semi-annual gathering of neighborhood leaders on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., in City Hall, room 1E-108. This year's gathering will focus on the community's growing diversity, including the benefits and potential challenges it poses to neighborhoods.
