Neighborhood Leadership Gathering to explore city's changing face

Leaders and active residents of Bellevue's neighborhoods are invited to attend a semi-annual gathering of neighborhood leaders on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., in City Hall, room 1E-108. This year's gathering will focus on the community's growing diversity, including the benefits and potential challenges it poses to neighborhoods.

