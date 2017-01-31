Gordon Clark joins HNTB as Technical Director - Tunnels and Complex Underground Structures
Gordon Clark, PE, joined HNTB Corporation as technical director - tunnels and complex underground structures and vice president. Clark is based in the firm's Bellevue, Washington, office and works with clients nationwide.
