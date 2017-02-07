Council selects finalists to interview for vacant seat
During Monday night's abbreviated meeting due to weather, the City Council chose eight candidates to interview for the seat vacated by Vandana Slatter. The candidates, selected from among 43 city residents who applied for the seat, will be interviewed during public session at the Monday, Feb. 13, council meeting at City Hall.
