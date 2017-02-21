Council Roundup: Funding approved for...

Council Roundup: Funding approved for EBCC court appeal

On Tuesday, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to fund up to $27,000 for the East Bellevue Community Council's petition to the Washington Supreme Court. The ongoing litigation concerns a 115-kilovolt overhead transmission line proposed by Puget Sound Energy that will increase electrical reliability.

