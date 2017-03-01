Charges: Man bound, beat nephew at Be...

Charges: Man bound, beat nephew at Bellevue workplace

King County Prosecutors say a 43-year-old Bothell man tied up, assaulted and robbed his nephew at the family business in Bellevue earlier this month on the belief that he stole some of his belongings.

