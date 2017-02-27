Bomb threat called into Mercer Island Jewish community center
The Stroum Jewish Community Center was evacuated around 5 p.m. Monday night after a bomb threat was called in. No bombs were found at any of the locations, and officials at the Mercer Island center couldn't confirm the reason for the evacuation.
