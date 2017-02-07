Boil water notice for 200 Bellevue residents
Two-hundred residents near a water main break on Northeast Second Place in the vicinity of 172nd Place Northeast and up to 176th Place Northeast were told Thursday morning to boil their water until further notice. The boil water notice is due to a loss of water pressure caused by a main break, which may have allowed contaminants to enter the system.
