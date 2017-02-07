Boil water notice for 200 Bellevue re...

Boil water notice for 200 Bellevue residents

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: City of Bellevue

Two-hundred residents near a water main break on Northeast Second Place in the vicinity of 172nd Place Northeast and up to 176th Place Northeast were told Thursday morning to boil their water until further notice. The boil water notice is due to a loss of water pressure caused by a main break, which may have allowed contaminants to enter the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
High School Students React to Climate Change Mon Rocky 10
Helping spread the word. Feb 1 Helping hand 1
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan 10 Klaus ristau 10
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for King County was issued at February 07 at 3:32PM PST

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,402 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC