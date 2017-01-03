Weekly Pets
BONNIE Introducing Bonnie, a 2-year-old German Shepherd with a heart of gold! Bonnie is a well mannered lady and oh-so lovely! She is an active girl who would love a running and hiking partner to keep her days busy. But after a walk, Bonnie absolutely loves leaning against your leg and giving sweet affection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|9
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec 15
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC