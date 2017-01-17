Voip-Pal.Com Provides Corporate Update

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 17, 2017 -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. is pleased to announce the following updates on current Company activities: the Company filed its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ending September 30, 2016, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2017. The annual report shows Voip-Pal continues to be debt-free and current in its obligations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.