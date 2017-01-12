Rep. Vandana Slatter appointed to 48t...

Rep. Vandana Slatter appointed to 48th District Seat

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Redmond Neighborhood Blog

Last week, at a meeting of the King County Council, Representative Vandana Slatter was appointed to represent the 48 Rep. Slatter, a resident of Bellevue for more than 13 years, stepped in to fill the seat left vacant when former Representative Patty Kuderer was appointed to the Senate. "It has been an honor to serve the people of Bellevue," said Slatter.

