Rep. Vandana Slatter appointed to 48th District Seat
Last week, at a meeting of the King County Council, Representative Vandana Slatter was appointed to represent the 48 Rep. Slatter, a resident of Bellevue for more than 13 years, stepped in to fill the seat left vacant when former Representative Patty Kuderer was appointed to the Senate. "It has been an honor to serve the people of Bellevue," said Slatter.
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 10
|Klaus ristau
|10
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec 15
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
