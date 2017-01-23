Process underway to fill vacancy on City Council
Residents who have an interest in local government and serving their community are invited to apply for an opening on the City Council. Due to Councilmember Vandana Slatter's resignation this month, there is an opening for Position 5 on the Council to fill the remainder of her term through the November 2017 election.
