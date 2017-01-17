Open house for proposed West Lake Samm neighborhood projects

West Lake Sammamish residents will have an opportunity to preview Neighborhood Enhancement Program projects proposed for their area at an open house on Feb. 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Phantom Lake Elementary School . Attendees can expect to learn more about the types and locations of the 115 project ideas that were submitted for consideration, as well as the process for project selection and development.

