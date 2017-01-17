Man charged after fire at Washington ...

Man charged after fire at Washington state mosque

A man with an extensive history of mental illness and property damage has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that severely damaged a Washington state mosque Saturday. The Seattle Times reports Issac Wayne Wilson was charged in King County Tuesday.

