Man charged after fire at Washington state mosque
A man with an extensive history of mental illness and property damage has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that severely damaged a Washington state mosque Saturday. The Seattle Times reports Issac Wayne Wilson was charged in King County Tuesday.
