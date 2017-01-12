Man arrested after Washington state I...

Man arrested after Washington state Islamic Center fire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Reuters

A Washington man was arrested on Saturday on charges of setting fire to an Islamic center in Bellevue, Washington, authorities said. Isaac Wayne Wilson, 37, was arrested after he was discovered in a parking lot near the Islamic Center of Eastside, where a fire broke out in the middle of the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan 10 Klaus ristau 10
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec 19 Rob 3
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Watch for King County was issued at January 16 at 2:00PM PST

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC