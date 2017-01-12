Man arrested after Washington state Islamic Center fire
A Washington man was arrested on Saturday on charges of setting fire to an Islamic center in Bellevue, Washington, authorities said. Isaac Wayne Wilson, 37, was arrested after he was discovered in a parking lot near the Islamic Center of Eastside, where a fire broke out in the middle of the night.
