Lane closures on 114th Ave SE

Depending on weather conditions, street paving resulting from Bellevue Utilities sewer replacement work will result in closures of northbound and southbound lanes of 114th Avenue Southeast to through traffic from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24 . Beginning Jan. 18 through Jan. 19, the northbound lanes of 114th Avenue Southeast will be closed from Southeast Eighth Street to Southeast Sixth Street.

