King County announces plan to make bu...

King County announces plan to make buses all-electric

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter

Photo courtesy of King County Metro: King County officials expect the Metro Transit fleet to transition to all-electric buses by 2020, this year ordering 20 such vehicles. King County officials announced Jan.10 that Metro Transit has committed to converting to an all-electric bus fleet by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan 10 Klaus ristau 10
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,155,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC