KidsQuest Children's Museum opens Tuesday at new location in Bellevue

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Seattle Times

KidsQuest Children's Museum opens Tuesday, Jan. 31, at its new, expanded location in downtown Bellevue. The interactive museum - for infants to 8-year-olds and their caregivers to explore science, technology, engineering and art through play - originally opened in Factoria in 2005, attracting more than 180,000 visitors a year.

