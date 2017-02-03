KidsQuest Children's Museum opens Tuesday at new location in Bellevue
KidsQuest Children's Museum opens Tuesday, Jan. 31, at its new, expanded location in downtown Bellevue. The interactive museum - for infants to 8-year-olds and their caregivers to explore science, technology, engineering and art through play - originally opened in Factoria in 2005, attracting more than 180,000 visitors a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping spread the word.
|Wed
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 10
|Klaus ristau
|10
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC