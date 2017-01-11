Grassworks Digital Announces 50th Recreational Marijuana Partnership
Today, Grassworks Digital is pleased to announce a partnership with BelMar, Bellevue Washington's premier cannabis retailer. The latest deployment of its Simple Marijuana Menu tool marks its 50th site integration in the recreational marijuana retail industry.
