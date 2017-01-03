Get on the battery bus: King County l...

Get on the battery bus: King County leads way with $90M+ plan for new electric buses

46 min ago Read more: Capitol Hill Blog

You likely won't see one regularly crossing Capitol Hill until 2020 but King County Metro is accelerating its efforts to reduce emissions and become a carbon neutral system with a $90 million-plus plan to add more than 100 battery-only electric buses to its fleet. "This puts us in on the forefront of innovation and technology," King County Council member Rod Dembowski said.

