Dad builds a Disney-style fairy tale tree for his kid's bedroom
When Rob Adams' six-year-old daughter, Lia, said she wanted a "fairy tree" in her bedroom, he got straight to work. Despite having no "tree-making" experience, the video game artist from Bellevue, Washington, was determined to make his daughter's dream come true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 10
|Klaus ristau
|10
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC