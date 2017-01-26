Dad builds a Disney-style fairy tale ...

Dad builds a Disney-style fairy tale tree for his kid's bedroom

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

When Rob Adams' six-year-old daughter, Lia, said she wanted a "fairy tree" in her bedroom, he got straight to work. Despite having no "tree-making" experience, the video game artist from Bellevue, Washington, was determined to make his daughter's dream come true.

