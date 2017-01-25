Cultural Conversations comes to City ...

Cultural Conversations comes to City Hall on Feb. 1

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: City of Bellevue

The City of Bellevue's Cultural Conversations group will host a special communitywide evening presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7-9 p.m., at City Hall, 450 110th Ave. NE. The program, introduced through stories shared by residents, will explore how pushing outside of one's comfort zone can increase self-awareness, empower and create a sense of connection to others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan 10 Klaus ristau 10
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC