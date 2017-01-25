Cultural Conversations comes to City Hall on Feb. 1

The City of Bellevue's Cultural Conversations group will host a special communitywide evening presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7-9 p.m., at City Hall, 450 110th Ave. NE. The program, introduced through stories shared by residents, will explore how pushing outside of one's comfort zone can increase self-awareness, empower and create a sense of connection to others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.