Craig Stein Beverage acquiring Click, merging with Odom Corporation

Clark County-based Craig Stein Beverage is slated to buy a competing beer and wine distributor before merging with another, forming a new "powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest," the company said in a statement. The company, which also goes by the name CSB, will merge with Bellevue-based distributor The Odom Corporation to form Northwest Beverages, LLC. The new entity will be equally owned and represent wines, spirits and beers from the region.

