Council Roundup: Hearing set for Bellevue College street vacation request
On Monday night at its extended study session, the City Council scheduled a public hearing for Feb. 21 to consider a request by Bellevue College for the city to vacate a portion of 145th Avenue Southeast, north of Southeast 26th Street. As part of the proposal, the college has also asked the city to waive compensation for the vacation.
