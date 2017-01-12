Council Roundup: Hearing set for Bell...

Council Roundup: Hearing set for Bellevue College street vacation request

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: City of Bellevue

On Monday night at its extended study session, the City Council scheduled a public hearing for Feb. 21 to consider a request by Bellevue College for the city to vacate a portion of 145th Avenue Southeast, north of Southeast 26th Street. As part of the proposal, the college has also asked the city to waive compensation for the vacation.

