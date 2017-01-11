Bloodworks seeks donations

Bloodworks seeks donations

Bloodworks Northwest is asking people to schedule a blood donation during the next week as chilly weather and flu-and-cold season dramatically reduce the blood supply in the region. "A normal dip in donations during the holidays is expected, but in the first 10 days of January we're already down 800 units below what is needed," said James P. AuBuchon, MD, president and CEO.

