Bellevue Way HOV lane design open house

Commuters, neighborhood residents and other interested parties are invited to attend an open house that will show design options for a proposed southbound high-occupancy vehicle lane on Bellevue Way, south of 112th Avenue Southeast. The open house will be Jan. 19, 5-7 p.m., on the first floor of City Hall.

