Award-winning author to discuss what it means to be white

Author Robin DiAngelo will appear at City Hall's council chamber on Thursday, Jan. 12, noon-1 p.m., for a communitywide discussion on what it means to be white, often a missing piece in conversations about race. The presentation is fitting given that Bellevue's population is now evenly split between non-Hispanic whites and people of a minority race or ethnicity, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

