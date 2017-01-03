Award-winning author to discuss what it means to be white

Author Robin DiAngelo will appear at City Hall's council chamber on Thursday, Jan. 12, noon-1 p.m., for a communitywide discussion on what it means to be white, often a missing piece in conversations about race. The presentation is fitting given that Bellevue's population is now evenly split between non-Hispanic whites and people of a minority race or ethnicity, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

