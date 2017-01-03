Artist recycles guns, ammo into provocative models of houses of worship
Soaring cathedrals, handsome synagogues, gleaming mosques - at first glance, the large-scale architectural models of artist Al Farrow look like some sort of opulent interfaith celebration. But step closer and you'll see they're made almost entirely of gun parts, bullets, shell casings and lead shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
