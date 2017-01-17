Arson suspected in mosque fire in Bellevue, Washington - Sat, 14 Jan 2017 PST
Police believe someone set the fire that badly damaged a Bellevue mosque early Saturday, and arrested a man they found near the scene. Police and firefighters responded to the Islamic Center of Eastside at 2:44 a.m. after a witness reported flames coming from the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 10
|Klaus ristau
|10
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC