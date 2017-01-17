Arson suspected in mosque fire in Bel...

Arson suspected in mosque fire in Bellevue, Washington - Sat, 14 Jan 2017 PST

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Police believe someone set the fire that badly damaged a Bellevue mosque early Saturday, and arrested a man they found near the scene. Police and firefighters responded to the Islamic Center of Eastside at 2:44 a.m. after a witness reported flames coming from the building.

