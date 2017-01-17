Alignvest Acquisition Corporation Secures Capital in Excess of IPO...

Alignvest Acquisition Corporation Sec...

Alignvest Acquisition Corporation is pleased to announce that the proxies received to date, representing a majority of the shares eligible to vote, have given overwhelming support to the AQX business combination with Trilogy International Partners LLC by way of a court approved plan of arrangement . AQX is also pleased to announce that it has confirmed capital commitments of Cdn.$283 million, net of redemptions, which is both greater than AQX's IPO proceeds of Cdn.$259 million, and well in excess of the U.S.$135 million minimum cash requirement in the Arrangement Agreement.

