$5M residential project planned for oceanfront Kailua lot once owned by Punahou School
A Washington state development firm plans to build up to four single-family homes on its vacant one-acre oceanfront property in Kailua that was previously owned by Punahou School, a consultant for the project confirmed to Pacific Business News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping spread the word.
|16 hr
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 10
|Klaus ristau
|10
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC