$5M residential project planned for oceanfront Kailua lot once owned by Punahou School

Friday Jan 27

A Washington state development firm plans to build up to four single-family homes on its vacant one-acre oceanfront property in Kailua that was previously owned by Punahou School, a consultant for the project confirmed to Pacific Business News.

