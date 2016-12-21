UT Extension's Shirley Hastings celebrated as legend
IMAGE: Shirley Hastings, director of UT Extension Strategic Planning and former associate dean of Family and Consumer Sciences, has been honored as a Legend in Family and Consumer Sciences by the... view more Shirley Hastings, director of UT Extension Strategic Planning and former associate dean of Family and Consumer Sciences, has been honored as a Legend in Family and Consumer Sciences by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences . The recognition occurred at the 107th annual Conference and Expo, held in Bellevue, Washington.
