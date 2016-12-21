Toni Call Appointed as Finance Director

Toni Call Appointed as Finance Director

Thursday

City Manager Brad Miyake has appointed Toni Call as Bellevue's Finance Director, effective immediately. Call has served as the interim finance director since May 2016.

