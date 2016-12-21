Sewer work to close parts of 114th Ave SE
Sewer main replacement work by Bellevue Utilities will close 114th Avenue Southeast to through traffic from Southeast Sixth Street to Main Street starting Dec. 26 until mid-January. construction map The improvements are needed to increase sewer capacity for the Wilburton area as it continues to grow and to replace aging infrastructure.
