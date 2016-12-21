More art and culture downtown?
What types of art and cultural experiences do you hope to see downtown? The Grand Connection art and culture survey is open for your input. The Grand Connection will be a corridor designed for people walking or biking downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Fri
|Ex Resident
|8
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Klaus ristau
|8
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec 15
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC