Mercer Island fighting to keep special I-90 HOV access for drivers

For more than two decades, Mercer Island drivers have enjoyed a perk no others in the region shared: direct access to the high-occupancy-vehicle lanes of Interstate 90 - even for those driving alone. Now island leaders are fighting a federal decision that would require all residents to use the general-purpose lanes when the existing HOV lanes are permanently closed this summer for construction of light-rail tracks across the floating bridge and on to Bellevue and Redmond.

