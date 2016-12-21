Martin by HARMAN Helps MODE Architectural Create a Dazzling Display in Nine Two Nine Office Tower
MODE Architectural recently deployed Martin by HARMAN LED fixtures and video processors to create a unique and highly interactive lighting installation in the atrium of the Nine Two Nine Office Tower in Bellevue, Washington. The piece is composed of intersecting LED strips that light up and create patterns in response to real-time traffic and weather data, as well as physical movement within the atrium itself.
