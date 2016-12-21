Man convicted of killing woman, setting apartment on fire
A King County jury has found a 32-year-old man guilty of murder for a vicious knife attack on a Bellevue woman in March 2015. The Seattle Times reports the jury deliberated for about a day before finding Song Wang guilty in the death of 37-year-old Kittaporn Saosawatsri.
