Man convicted of killing Bellevue wom...

Man convicted of killing Bellevue woman and setting fire to her apartment in 2015

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Seattle Times

A King County jury deliberated for about a day before finding a 32-year-old Newcastle man guilty of first-degree murder for the brutal March 2015 knife attack on a Bellevue woman. The jury of six men and six women also found Song Wang guilty of first-degree arson for setting fire to clothing inside the woman's closet in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
High School Students React to Climate Change Fri Ex Resident 8
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Thu Klaus ristau 8
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec 19 Rob 3
Bottom's Up! Dec 15 Anon 2
Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,553

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC