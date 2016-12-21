Man convicted of killing Bellevue woman and setting fire to her apartment in 2015
A King County jury deliberated for about a day before finding a 32-year-old Newcastle man guilty of first-degree murder for the brutal March 2015 knife attack on a Bellevue woman. The jury of six men and six women also found Song Wang guilty of first-degree arson for setting fire to clothing inside the woman's closet in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.
