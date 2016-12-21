Idaho man sentenced to 30 months in prison for child pornography
The U.S. Department of Justice says that 23-year-old Casey Gibson of Jerome was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession of child pornography. According to the plea agreement, an electronic device found at Gibson's residence accessed a website based in Russia containing child pornography, and made postings offering to trade images.
