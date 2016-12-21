Idaho man sentenced to 30 months in p...

Idaho man sentenced to 30 months in prison for child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The U.S. Department of Justice says that 23-year-old Casey Gibson of Jerome was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession of child pornography. According to the plea agreement, an electronic device found at Gibson's residence accessed a website based in Russia containing child pornography, and made postings offering to trade images.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
High School Students React to Climate Change 21 hr sympathyforthedevil8 9
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Dec 22 Klaus ristau 8
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec 19 Rob 3
Bottom's Up! Dec 15 Anon 2
Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,545

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC