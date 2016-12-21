Help catch vandal in 2nd attack on mo...

Help catch vandal in 2nd attack on mosque since Election Day

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Redmond police are hoping the public can help them catch a vandal who destroyed the Muslim Association of Puget Sound 's sign in the second attack on the Mosque since Election Day. Video released Monday presented above shows an unidentified subject smash the sign outside the MAPS center.

