Help catch vandal in 2nd attack on mosque since Election Day
Redmond police are hoping the public can help them catch a vandal who destroyed the Muslim Association of Puget Sound 's sign in the second attack on the Mosque since Election Day. Video released Monday presented above shows an unidentified subject smash the sign outside the MAPS center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Dec 22
|Klaus ristau
|8
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec 15
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC