Get a job: Soulbound Studios is hiring a Sr. Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry! Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now. Are you ready to have a hand in implementing one of the most innovative MMORPG's of the decade? Does the idea of creating never-before-seen gameplay mechanics invigorate you? Do you break the world down into classes, behaviors, and events in your sleep? You might be just the programmer we're looking for! Soulbound Studios is seeking a full-time Senior Gameplay Programmer to join the dedicated team working on Chronicles of Elyria here in Bellevue, WA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gamasutra.