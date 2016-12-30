Eddie Bauer's Market Place location closing Jan. 22

Employees at the store, who declined to give their names, said the scheduled last day of business is Jan. 22. While staff was busy waiting on customers buying marked-down items Thursday afternoon, a sign outside the store proclaimed: "This store is closing, but we're always open at EddieBauer.com." Molly McWhinnie, brand and public-relations manager at Eddie Bauer's corporate headquarters in Bellevue, Wash., did not return multiple calls about the impending store closure.

