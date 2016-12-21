Earthquake-insurance prices soar in Washington, and companies hold all the power
Don and Judy Stenberg have earthquake insurance for their home, and when the area was annexed as a part of Bellevue, their premiums went up almost 75 percent. The couple complained to the state insurance commissioner's office, but the regulator responded that the company, Safeco Insurance, was within its rights.
