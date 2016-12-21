Council Roundup: Salary commission de...

Council Roundup: Salary commission delivers decision

Wednesday Dec 14

Bellevue's independent Salary Commission on Monday presented its decision on establishing an updated salary level for the City Council. After being appointed in early October to study and establish a salary, the commission approved an increase for each council position.

