CarlsonCast Dec.8th--Hour2
Bellevue, WA Congressman, Adam Smith, talks to KVI radio about his concerns regarding Russian hackers influencing the US Presidential election. In this AP File photo, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, left, and President Vladimir Putin walk together at the annual state of the nation address in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVI-AM Seattle.
