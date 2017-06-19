Two more arrests for fast driving {firstparagraph~=""} Jan. 19, 1910 Today at
The arrests of two motorcyclists and one automobilist within the past forty-eight hours for exceeding the speed limit are but the beginning of a crusade which the police, under orders from Mayor Venus, have begun in an effort to put an end to reckless driving of motor vehicles on the streets of the city.
