Two more arrests for fast driving {fi...

Two more arrests for fast driving {firstparagraph~=""} Jan. 19, 1910 Today at

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The arrests of two motorcyclists and one automobilist within the past forty-eight hours for exceeding the speed limit are but the beginning of a crusade which the police, under orders from Mayor Venus, have begun in an effort to put an end to reckless driving of motor vehicles on the streets of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) May '17 Screw u 10
Tina bolyard May '17 Screw u 3
Easy women Apr '17 Xgirl 5
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr '17 gort 1
Nathan Green Mar '17 fakename 1
News Overmyer files released Mar '17 70and trying 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC