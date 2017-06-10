Robbers cut up local man and leave him for deadHere are the top...

Robbers cut up local man and leave hi...

Robbers cut up local man and leave him for dead

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

William A. Hicks, 41, was held up and robbed of his money and then badly cut with knives, beat into unconsciousness and left for dead by a band of three men at a point along the New York Central railroad between Bellevue and Monroeville last night. He is now being cared for at Monroeville where his condition is reported as being very critical.

