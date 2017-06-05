Illegal gambling operations busted in Northwest Ohio
According to agents with the commission, machines inside these businesses were paying out cash prizes, which is a violation of Ohio law. Warrants were served at the following locations: -Do Drop In, 5500 Milan Rd. in Sandusky, Ohio -Do Drop In, 122 N. Washington St, in Tiffin, Ohio -Do Drop In, 115 Blossom Center Blvd. in Willard, Ohio -Moore Residence, 11903 Township Road 178 in Bellevue, Ohio -Patterson Residence, 3020 Egypt Rd in Willard, Ohio Agents seized gaming machines during the multi-county raid.
