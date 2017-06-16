breaking Police: Man arrested after threatening to set wife's bed on fire
A Bellevue man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his wife by setting her bed on fire while her children and her boyfriend were nearby. The Bellevue police went to 224 Gunther St. at 3:12 p.m. Thursday after a woman called them, saying she believed Andrew J. Howard's estranged wife is in danger.
