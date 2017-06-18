Bellevue celebrates Community Days th...

Bellevue celebrates Community Days this weekEvents take place June 22 ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Bellevue Recreation Club is ready to bring lots of family fun to the Bellevue area with the 15th annual Bellevue Community Days Festival, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Greenwood Heights and Robert Peters Parks located next to the Bellevue High School, 200 Oakland Ave. Heading the entertainment this year is Ohio's own Eric Sowers Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Erie, Pa.' s The Earthquakers, 8 p.m., Saturday, June 24 on the main stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) May '17 Screw u 10
Tina bolyard May '17 Screw u 3
Easy women Apr '17 Xgirl 5
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr '17 gort 1
Nathan Green Mar '17 fakename 1
News Overmyer files released Mar '17 70and trying 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC