Bellevue celebrates Community Days this weekEvents take place June 22 ...

The Bellevue Recreation Club is ready to bring lots of family fun to the Bellevue area with the 15th annual Bellevue Community Days Festival, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Greenwood Heights and Robert Peters Parks located next to the Bellevue High School, 200 Oakland Ave. Heading the entertainment this year is Ohio's own Eric Sowers Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Erie, Pa.' s The Earthquakers, 8 p.m., Saturday, June 24 on the main stage.

